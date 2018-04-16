Beyoncé Donating $100K To 4 Historically Black Colleges, Beychella Mentioned 2.2M Times On Twitter

After transforming Coachella into Beychella, Beyoncé still isn’t done doing Queen ish. The “Crazy In Love” singer is donating $100,000 to four historically Black colleges.

After paying tribute to HBCU’s in her headlining Coachella performance, Bey announced on Monday (April 16) that her Homecoming Scholars Award Program will be awarding money for the 2018-2019 academic year via her BeyGOOD charity. The Associated Press reports that Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University will be blessed with $25,000 each to cover the tuition of one student.

We get the feeling that this is only the start.

Check out reaction to Beyoncé’s Internet-breaking Coachella festival set right here. According to Twitter, “Beychella” was mentioned 2.2M times on the service.

—

Photo: Getty