Kendrick Lamar Wins A Pulitzer Prize For ‘DAMN.’

Add Pulitzer Prize winner to Kendrick Lamar's chunky resume.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 2 hours ago
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just added another award that further cements his future greatest of all time status. The Compton rapper has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

K. Dot just picked a 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music for his critically-acclaimed DAMN. album.

The Pulitzers Prizes noted: “Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Translation, Kendrick Lamar dropped a Blackity Black album that knocked. As far as we can tell, Kendrick is the first Hip-Hop artist ever win a Pulitzer in the music genre.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar, Top Dawg and Interscope Records. #fortheculture

Photo: Getty

Kendrick Lamar

