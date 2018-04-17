Wiz Khalifa “Hunnid Bands,” Tekashi 6ix9ine “Gotti” & More | Daily Visuals 4.16.18

Wiz Khalifa seems to have expensive taste and he’s not even being coy about it.

Politicking in what seems to be a private estate, Wiz Khalifa blows on some smoke and tells you the exact cost of almost everything he has in his clip to “Hunnid Bands.”

Speaking of big paper, the most popular/polarizing rapper in New York, Tekashi 6ix9ine, heads to the Dominican Republic and hands out money to the people living in the struggle for his visuals to “Gotti.” He ain’t give out $20 bills either. It was big face Benny’s for everyone. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Princess Nokia, Young Wisdom featuring Holden, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “HUNNID BANDS”

TEKASHI 6IX9INE – “GOTTI”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “YOUR EYES ARE BLEEDING”

YOUNG WISDOM FT. HOLDEN – “WIZ CLIQUE”

C.S. ARMSTRONG – “SOLDIER”

$TEVEN CANNON – “BIRTHDAY”

PERRION – “DAT GURL”