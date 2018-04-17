A Very Colorful SUPREME x Lacoste Collection Is Coming [Photos]

Pastel colors will be back in a big way this Spring. SUPREME has collaborated with Lacoste for a soft-hued drop.

Using a rich array of tones the capsule collection includes streetwear staples including varsity jackets, crewneck sweaters and five-panel hats.

Lacoste’s iconic polo shirt also got remixed with a velour build out and reinterpreted logo on the left breast.

As with most SUPREME collaborations the accessories are sure to be hot in the hype beast community this season with leather fanny packs and shoulder bags.

The SUPREME x Lacoste collection will be available at select retail locations on April 19. You can see more photos on the following pages.

Photo: SUPREME / Lacoste

