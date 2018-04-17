Kendrick Lamar To Headline Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018, Lil Wayne Performing “Carter Classics”

Kendrick Lamar will be rocking the tri-state area in June. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will be headling Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018, which boasts a star-studded lineup.

Today (April 16), the NYC radio station announce the line-up of its annual concert and it has a diverse guest list of acts. Besides Lamar, A$AP Ferg, Tory Lanez, Swizz Beatz & Friends, Remy Ma, Rich The Kid, Megan Ryte & Friends, A Boogie and Hood Celebrityy will be performing on the main Stadium Stage. Also performing on said stage will be Lil Wayne with a “Carter Classics” set.

The Festival Stage of up and coming acts features the likes of Famous Dex, Jay Critch, Don Q, Snoopy Dinero and more.

The year marks the show’s 25th anniversary, and its theme is 1994 til Infinity.

“This year’s theme, ‘94 ‘til Infinity,’ represents the 25 years Summer Jam has established itself as a mainstay in Hip Hop’s evolution since its inception and will continue to be a necessary stop for aspiring rappers who have dreams of becoming megastars in this industry,” said Ebro Darden, Hot 97’s Asst. Program Director and morning show host. via a press release.

Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018 goes down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10. American Express Card Members can get their tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, April 17 at 10am EST through Thursday, April 19 at 10pmEST. If not, you can cop starting Friday, April 20th at 10 EST.

For more information on Summer Jam go to https://www.hot97.com/summerjam. Check out the full lineup below, and expect more additions.

Stadium Stage:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne and Friends

A$AP Ferg

Tory Lanez

Swizz Beatz & Friends

Remy Ma

Rich The Kid

Megan Ryte & Friends

A Boogie

Hood Celebrityy

Festival Stage:

Famous Dex

Jay Critch

Don Q

Snoopy Deniro

Photo: Hot 97