Delusional Much?: Erica Mena Threatens Security Plus Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

The drama continues in Atlanta. Last weeks episode focused on cast members family drama, this week put the spotlight on their delusional behavior. So let’s get into the weekly mess that is Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Last night’s episode (April 16) picks right up where last week’s left off. Fresh off beefing with her momma and her sister Versace, Tommie links up with an old nemesis Tiarra.

Now if you remember she is the mother of currently incarcerated cast member Scrapp’s child who is also Tommie’s ex. Tiarra set up the meeting to squash whatever beef the two may have and also see if Tommie still has feelings for Scrapp. She reveals that Scrapp is coming home and they hope to become a family and she wants to make sure that Tommie won’t be a factor in messing things up.

Tierra basically asked for permission to have her baby daddy back LMFAOOOO girl you grown as fuck. If you don't fuck with whoever you want with on your own 😂 #LHHATL — courtttt💛 (@forever_lashaun) April 17, 2018

Tommie quickly shuts that down and lets Tiarra know that she has moved on from Scrapp and she can have him all to herself. Twitter knows to take that with a grain of salt—some viewers are quite confused as to how Scrapp is even getting out early and wonder why Tommie even agreed to meet up with Tia in the first place.

Didn’t scrapp get 20 years with a minimum of 5 yrs how he getting out all of a sudden??? 🤔🤔🤔 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/YP2JAfI8Iu — Rose Buds (@RoseBuds16) April 17, 2018

Me trying to figure out how Scrap already getting out 🤔 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/0R8pH2QVVk — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) April 17, 2018

How can you sit down with Tia ,but can’t even sit down with your own family ?? #Lhhatl pic.twitter.com/PxceLt0Tgr — IG : THICKKNEY (@THICKKNEY) April 17, 2018

Well, when there is smoke there is definitely fire on this show. We will not be surprised if Tiarra and Scrapp show up before this season is over.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

CONTINUED

1 2 3 4 5Next page »