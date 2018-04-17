Kanye West Returns To Twitter, Has Loving Exchange With Lamar Odom

Kanye West made one of his ceremonial returns to Twitter, this time using the moment to wax philosophically about the value of money and to talk fashion in small bursts. However, a touching moment came when the Chicago superstar spoke about his Yeezy Season 3 showing at Madison Square Garden where he was flanked by Lamar Odom, leading to a loving exchange.

“my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again…Then we walked into the arena together,” West tweeted, which was accompanied by a photo of the pair from that moment.

Odom followed with a response of his own writing, “Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me.It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it.”

West got a little deep on us too, pondering out loud and sparking quite a nice moment of debate while he was at it.

“Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness,” West wrote.

He added, “[O]ften people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends.”

Now that’s heavy right there.

Photo: Getty