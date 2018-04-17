Ja Rule’s Struggle Fyre Festival Getting A Documentary Series On Hulu

We may have to get a Hulu account to see how this disaster unfolded.

A documentary about Ja Rule’s struggle Fyre Festival is on the way according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s been almost a year since “luxury” music festival promising live performances, food, lodging and more delivered nothing but struggle and grief to those poor souls who fell for the jig. Those who attended were left stranded hunger games style and had nothing but cheese sandwiches to eat. They may have been suffering but Twitter was definitely on FYRE (pun intended) that day as the jokes were flowing like the Nile.

Omg I just remembered Fyre Festival. Remember?! The disaster tents! THE SANDWICH. So good hahaha pic.twitter.com/fe6KxTdORt — Dylan B Jones (@dylanbjones) June 29, 2017

The multipart documentary looks to explain exactly what happened when the idea of the festival came to fruition to its hilarious demise. The untitled docuseries is being developed by MIC, Billboard and Cinemart theaters and will feature first-hand accounts from vendors. local Bahamians, festivalgoers, workers and will have some tea in the form of recordings, “leaked documents” and emails.

Oh, this sounds very interesting.

The legal fallout from the Festival that was “launched” by Fyre Media, a startup owned by “Holla Holla” by rapper and entrepreneur Billy McFarland has been epic. There has been a federal investigation into the event, a $100 million lawsuit plus McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud months after the Fyre Festival’s cancelation. McFarland did plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud, accepted a plea deal reducing his time behind bars from 20 years to 10 years. He also had to fork over $300,000 and is expected to sentenced on June 21st according to a Bloomberg report.

Ja Rule who claimed he was bamboozled by his partner wasn’t the only big name involved with the ridiculousness. Kendall Jenner was one of the festivals Instagram influencers and was paid $250,000 to post about it. We are sure both of them was just hoping this would all go away but that is not the case. We will be relieving that epic mess once again sometime in 2019 when it premieres on Hulu.

We watching this mess together or nah?

Photo: John Parra / Getty