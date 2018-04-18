Power Move: Spotify Scoops Up Apple Music’s Head of Hip-Hop Programming Carl Chery

In the battle for streaming supremacy, it looks like Spotify may have made a serious power move against their direct competitor Apple Music in luring away a key figure.

Variety exclusively reports that Carl Chery is now Apple’s former Head of Artist Curation for Hip-Hop and R&B programming. He officially took his talents to Spotify and could help significantly boost the music streaming giant past Apple Music. No details have been revealed as to when he will officially start his new job.

The move is a very significant one, Chery is responsible for securing exclusives for Apple Music from Chance The Rapper most notably his Grammy Award-winning album Coloring Book. He was also instrumental in overseeing A-list playlists on Apple Music and had a knack for discovering unknown talent and making them known to the world. Cardi B, Post Malone, and Khalid are perfect examples of that as he helped break those artists.

It is unknown what his position at Spotify will be but it would be a good bet he will be overseeing the highly popular RapCaviar. You may remember the company lost Tuma Basa who helped curate playlists. In luring Chery, Spotify is probably also hoping he will also secure those same exclusives that he helped Apple land. Since going public, Spotify needs all the help it can get.

Landing Carl Chery is a step in the right direction in helping the company get to the top. We are excited to see what he and Spotify will be cooking up together in the future.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty