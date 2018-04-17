Vince Staples Calls R. Kelly A “Child Molester” & “Piece of F*ckin’ Sh*t”

Vince Staples has never been one to bite his tongue and while his “controversial” view on Hip-Hop’s golden era might’ve alienated many potential fans, his opinion on R. Kelly is one that many would agree with.

“R. Kelly never went to jail and he’s a f*ckin’ child molester” said Staples during an interview with Nadeska Alexis of Everyday Struggle.

Sitting down with the Alexis after performing his set at Beychella, Staples touched on a bevy of subjects but when speaking about how Black entertainers never go to jail (not to be confused with Black gangster rappers), he put R. Kelly on blast as a perfect example of a Black entertainer he should’ve went to jail but never did.

“He’s a child molester and he pees on people and he can’t read or write, and he didn’t go to jail. I’m a good person. R. Kelly a piece of f*ckin’ sh*t.”

Though the Everyday Struggle co-host tried to dismiss the subject of R. Kelly fearing she’d get fired from her Coachella live streaming duties, Vince continued to slander the Chocolate Factory singer saying “So piece of f*ckin’ sh*t R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester, and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be alright.”

Well, he’s not wrong. Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on R. Kelly constantly avoiding jail.

Photo: Getty