Twitter Suspends YEEZY Mafia Account, Hater Kim K. To Blame?

Product leaking is now risky business. It seems Twitter has shut down the very popular Yeezy Mafia account.

Earlier this week the account reappeared under a new handle of @Y33ZYM4F14 on the 140 character-driven social media platform with a message of “Back up Twitter account while we sort things out.”

Last month the collective caught some heat from Kim Kardashian when alleged they release false information regarding YEEZY Season 7. When asked why fan page TeamKanyeDaily was not verified and YEEZYMafia was she responded saying he would be “Oh I’ve made calls…just wait”.

Oh I’ve made calls…just wait https://t.co/WhuqHBGAGU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

While there is no proof the reality mega star had a hand in their deactivation they stated they will post an explanation later today.

I’m gonna release some information for sure https://t.co/SgSxJNUj0m — YM Backup (@Y33ZYM4F14) April 17, 2018

This is not the first the sneaker leaker ruffled some feathers. In November they called out English Grime rapper Stormzy for allegedly sporting bandooloo YEEZY’s but ended up with egg on their face when adidas executive Jon Wexler confirmed his kicks were legit.

huge shoutout to @Stormzy1 for always showing #teamadidas so much love! #adidasfamily since day 1! Shoes 100% real! — jon wexler (@wex1200) November 13, 2017

Via Hype Beast

Photo: GETTY Images