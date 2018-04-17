Old White Lady Got Racist Crunk On 2 Black Soldiers In Georgia, Claims She’s A Victim

A video of an older white woman berating two Black women soldiers with racist and homophobic slurs posted over the weekend has made its Internet rounds, and she tried to use her skin privilege to get out of the jam. However, 72-year-old Judy Tucker found herself on the wrong side of the law after the confrontation at a Cheddar’s restaurant in Macon, Georgia.

The video from LaKeycia Ward, first posted by The Hollywood Unlocked, showed Tucker and her son approaching the two soldiers when one of them takes a photo of Tucker, which angered her and prompted a brief tussle.

From Ward’s video description:

This Gentleman & his mom was hostile about the two soldiers not waiting for them to reverse back into there handicap parking spot for her handicapped husband instead they went around and proceeded to park in there own separate parking spot. . So he then followed them inside the restaurant being verbally abusive calling them black lesbians shouting ” the military lets lesbians serve ? So at that point i start recording & heres the VIDEO .

According to a pair of now-deleted tweets from @MsLatashaHinton, one of the soldiers began taping Tucker calling them “gay Black bitches” and other names writing, “She started recording because they were calling her gay Black bitches so the white lady snatched her phone and wouldn’t give it back” then added, “Of course she starts crying and playing victim when the officer tells her she’s arrested for assault even thought they’re were videos and witnesses everywhere.

Tucker was arrested on a simple battery charge and released on $650 bond. She’s probably not going to be heading back to Cheddar’s anytime soon.

