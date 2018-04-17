Desus & Mero Talk James Comey, Beychella, & Interview A$AP Rocky

A few weeks ago Desus & Mero had social media on fire after getting DJ Envy all in his feelings for during their Breakfast Club interview. The Bronx duo is really all around entertaining and hilarious when they’re doing what they do: talkin’ ish about current news.

On their latest episode, Desus & Mero cracked jokes about how James Comey “dragged” Donald Trump during his 20/20 interview, Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella, and sat down with A$AP Rocky for a comedic interview which was really a conversation between three heads.

Check out the clips below and enjoy.