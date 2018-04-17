Colin Kaepernick Could Have A Deal With adidas If NFL Team Signs Him

At this point, anyone witnessing the fact that Colin Kaepernick not being given an opportunity to return to the NFL should know it is undoubtedly connected to his political positions and not his playing ability. However, if an NFL gets a backbone and signs the free agent quarterback, an endorsement deal with adidas could be waiting in the wings.

AZ Central reports:

Adidas wants to sign Colin Kaepernick to an endorsement deal but has held off because the former 49ers quarterback isn’t on an NFL roster, Mark King, president of the athletic apparel and shoe company’s North America division, said Friday in Phoenix.

Adidas doesn’t want to give the impression that it’s “taking advantage of this noise or interest that he had generated,” King said. “If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him.”

King’s remarks came during a question-and-answer session with Kenneth L. Shropshire, CEO of Arizona State University’s Global Sport Institute, at the school’s Global Sport Summit.

The outlet adds that King said he admires athletes with conviction such as Kaepernick, representing a cultural shift in how sports and activism can play a dual role.

Kaepernick was reportedly slated to meet with the Seattle Seahawks for a backup quarterback role, but the team allegedly took it off the table after it was assumed that Kaepernick would not fall in line in dropping his stances. The Seahawks ended up signing a guy who, for what it’s worth, can’t be as good as Kap would have been but hey, what do we know?

