Stormy Daniels is the gift that keeps on giving. Today (April 17), the woman who spanked Donald Trump shared a composite sketch of the man who she claimed threatened her in a parking lot in 2011.

For now, no one knows who this man is. However, it damn sure looks like Tom Brady.

This is a composite sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a parking lot in 2011 pic.twitter.com/0xCM9ecuB5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 17, 2018

So yeah, Twitter is going in. Also, it could be Willem Dafoe, so there’s that.

Peep the jokes below and on the flip.

Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? 🤔 https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018

Son!

Tom Brady in 2011 pic.twitter.com/lvFYHoApRV — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady’s pre-Patriot life was shady af. https://t.co/uCPE6ruQuX — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 17, 2018

—

Photo: Getty composite

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »