Candace Parker To Pay $400K In Alimony To Divorce Struggle Basketball Player Husband

What part of the game is this? WNBA star Candace Parker has to cough up $400,000 in alimony in order to complete her divorce from husband Shelden Williams.

You may remember Williams, who filed for divorce back in 2006, as the former Duke basketball star who flamed out in the NBA despite being the no. 6 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Parker is a superstar, so in order to avoid paying spousal support, she’s handing Williams $400,000 to keep it moving.

TMZ reports that the couple divided the profits of the sale of their old home in Encino, CA, which netted them $3.75M.

The couple also divided the profits on their former home in Encino, CA which they just sold for $3.75 mil. They will share custody of their 8-year-old daughter—but instead of child support they’ve agreed to split any expenses.

The kicker is that Williams still managed to reportedly fleece the NBA for $12M. Bruh!

Shelden Williams just hit the lick of all licks. SMH.

