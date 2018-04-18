Top Dawg Entertainment’s “The Championship Tour” Trailer Is Hilarious [WATCH]

Top Dawg Entertainment has done well for itself as a label and crew over the past few years, culminating with Kendrick Lamar‘s recent Pulitzer Prize win, SZA’s Grammy Award nominations and the like. As the label preps its artists for the upcoming “The Championship Tour” jaunt, a hilarious trailer featuring members of the roster has hit the Web.

In the trailer sponsored by Lyft, it opens with Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock working out with a tennis coach with questionable results. Schoolboy Q and SZA are off on a golf outing, but the songstress seems to be a little less interested in the game while the Real Puff Daddy showcases his natural humor and charm.

Ab-Soul might be one of the strongest lyricists in the game but his basketball skills are a little lacking as seen in the trailer. In another portion, Isiah Rashad and Lance Skiiiwalker all show off comedic acting chops as well.

The TDE crew hit the road on May 4 with 25 spots across North America with “The Championship Tour” kicking off with our neighbors to the north in Vancouver. Check out the trailer below.

Photo: TDE/YouTube