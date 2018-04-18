Kim K. & Chrissy Teigen Had Jokes About Kanye’s Twitter Return [Photos]

Earlier this week, Kanye West reappeared on Twitter to the surprise of his fans. The Chicago native was welcomed back with open arms but his wife and pals provided some comedic relief that was pretty epic.
While Yeezy shaded Nike briefly the majority of his tweets have been rather introspective.
He also reinforced his less is more motto.
This opened the door for his better half to reply with a classic comeback.
F.O.W. (Friend of Wests) Chrissy Teigen also joined in offering Kim an air mattress at her house.
The reality star kept the roast going with some more questions about what exactly Kanye was referring to.
Before things got out of hand and the trolls twisted the story Kim made it clear it was all jokes. “For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it” she explained.
Still no word if Kimmy had the YEEZYMafia account shut down, though.
As for Yeezy, he still philosophizing.
