Jordan Peele & Buzzfeed Team Up For President Obama Fake News Spot [WATCH]

It is probably a safe bet to say folks of all political affiliations miss President Barack Obama‘s smooth and polished demeanor during his time in the White House considering what we’re enduring as a nation now. In a new spot produced by Jordan Peele and Buzzfeed, the clip imagines Obama speaking on the fake news epidemic and makes a solid case for how technology can be used to misinform.

BuzzFeed writes:

“We’re entering an era in which our enemies can make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point in time — even if they would never say those things,” says “Obama,” his lips moving in perfect sync with his words as they become increasingly bizarre. “So, for instance, they could have me say things like, I don’t know, [Black Panther’s] Killmonger was right! Or Ben Carson is in the sunken place! Or, how ’bout this: Simply, President Trump is a total and complete dipshit.”

As the video soon reveals, the man speaking is not the former commander-in-chief, but rather Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele with a warning for viewers about trusting material they encounter online.

“This is a dangerous time. Moving forward, we need to be more vigilant with what we trust from the internet,” says Peele as Obama.

The PSA for the Internet Age was a project first imagined by Peele and BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, the filmmaker’s brother-in-law.

The pair wanted to warn the public about the rapidly evolving threat posed by digital misinformation after discussions between them about new technologies and the erosion of a shared reality.

The outlet adds that the lifelike motion over Obama’s mouth to mimic Peele’s impression was done with Adobe After Effects and FakeApp. Amazingly, the video got the all-clear from the former Commander-In-Chief too. Check it out below.

Photo: BuzzFeed/YouTube