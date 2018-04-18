Nike’s New 3D-Printed Textile, Flyprint Will Make Their Running Shoes Even Lighter

Nike is best known for innovations in their sneakers that aim to help athletes reach their peak performance levels. The sportswear giant revealed Flyprint, the next tier of their 3D-printing method that promises to make their running shoes even lighter.

Flyprint is Nike’s new and first 3D-printed upper for their performance sneakers. What makes this new material even more special is the fact it utilizes athletes performance data to determine the exact composition of the textiles. This will allow Nike to create a high-performance shoe that is fully customizable based on the specifications of the runner and the region they are running in.

The first sneaker that will introduce the use of Flyprint is the Zoom Vaporfly Elite and it will be worn by runner Eliud Kipchoge when he competes in the London Marathon on April 22nd. The sneaker will be 0.38oz lighter on top of being resistant to water absorption that can hamper down a runner.

Now if you’re wondering when you can pick up a pair of the sneakers, Nike will be selling a limited run of the sneakers. But there is a catch though, you will have to be in London where you can purchase the sneakers on their SNKRS app. We are already anticipating the international struggle that will take place trying to land a pair of these bad boys.

There is no doubt Flyprint will take Nike’s kicks to another level we are looking forward to seeing how they will incorporate it into their other sneaker models as well. We can already see LeBron utilizing it in the next model of his signature shoe, hell why not drop a model of the already popular Lebron 15.

To learn more about the Flyprint head over to Nike.

Photo: Nike