Troy Ave “Married To The Game,” Trippie Redd ft. FOREVER ANTi PoP “Deadman’s Wonderland” & More | Daily Visuals 4.18.18

While most of the culture is on their “Free Meek Mill” ish right about now, Troy Ave could very well find himself in the same situation on the not to far future.

But even with that being the case the Brooklyn rapper has no qualms about demonstrating the hustler lifestyle that courts frown upon in his clip to “Married To The Game” where he has some white girls in wedding gowns cooking up that Goya.

Trippie Redd gets vivid himself with a Mad Max themed visuals to the FOREVER ANTi PoP assisted visuals to “Deadman’s Wonderland.” Pac did it better but that’s neither here nor there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Trel, Shy Glizzy, and more.

TROY AVE – “MARRIED TO THE GAME”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. FOREVER ANTI POP – “DEADMAN’S WONDERLAND”

FAT TREL – “LOW LIFE”

BLOCBOY JB – “PROD BY BLOC”

SHY GLIZZY – “FIRST 48 PT. 2”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “DON’T EVEN TRIP”

KHEM – “DRIVE”