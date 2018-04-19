Mobb Deep’s Ex-Manager Sues For $500K, At Least

When you’re a successful rapper, someone inevitably ends up feeling shorted financially. For Mobb Deep, the Hip-Hop group’s ex-manager is suing for $500,000. According to TMZ, Buck 50 Productions claims they managed the late Prodigy and producer/rapper Havoc from 2010 until the former’s untimely death last year. Buck 50 claims during that time they handled tour booking, recording and endorsement deals, which along with advances lead to a bill of at least $500,000.

This is where we point out that while Havoc and Prodigy were brothers from another, they would have fall outs and inevitably reconcile, which often meant moving with their own individual management teams. It is also curious that management didn’t take their percentage as soon as the money came in and/or ran up a half million dollar tab.

All that to say, good luck with that Buck 50 Productions.

Photo: Getty