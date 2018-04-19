Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Has The X-Force Fighting Thanos [VIDEO]

We’re calling it—Deadpool 2 is going to be a winner. In the final trailer, we get a proper introduction to his X-Force and a reference to the fact that the movie’s villain is Thanos.

Of course that’s a reference to actor Josh Grolin who plays Thanos in the proper MCU and is playing X-Man from the future Cable in Deadpool 2. A crack at the DC Universal is thrown in there, too.

Also worth noting, Van from Atlanta, aka Domino, is handing out some potent fades in this joint.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters May 18. Watch the final trailer below.

—

Photo: Marvel/20th Century Fox