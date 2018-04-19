Kodak Black Posts Instagram Message, Says Prison Sentence “Blessing In Disguise”

Kodak Black has been jailed since the top of the year, and after striking a plea deal this past Tuesday (April 17) it appears he’ll see freedom by September. In a moment of gratitude towards his legal team and others, the Florida rapper took to his Instagram to call his sentencing a “blessing in disguise” as he continues to rehab his image.

“First and foremost I want to thank the lord for this blessing in disguise which was sending me back to jail January 18 2018,” Kodak opened with in a photo caption.

He added, “Second I want to thank the lord again for using my advocate Bradford Cohen ( @lawronin ) as an instrument to speak through him and work diligently on my behalf.”

He ended the caption writing, “Last but not least I would like to thank the judge Michael Lynch and the prosecutor Michelle Boutros for giving me a fair deliberation and not over looking me and judging as the media and the nay sayers set me out to be.”

The post, which was put up on Wednesday (April 18), has garnered over 500,000 likes and well over 16,000 comments.

Photo: Getty