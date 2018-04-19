NBA Rallies Around Gregg Popovich After Passing Of His Wife

The San Antonio Spurs organization and the entire NBA has rallied around coach Gregg Popovich after the loss of his wife, Erin Popovich. Players around the league reacted to the news, while others on social media gave their condolences to the Popovich family.

As reported by ESPN, Erin Popovich, 67, had been combating a long, undisclosed illness for some time. Reports say she passed away early Wednesday morning (April 18), and the Spurs released news of the passing in a statement. The team is currently facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, with a game tonight although it isn’t known if Pop will take the sidelines.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James both publicly reacted on camera to the news, both sharing heartfelt words for one of the most respected coaches in the league today.

“I just want Pop to know that the whole NBA family is supporting him and got his back through it all,” Durant said to media after hearing the news. “It’s bigger than the game. It’s bigger than winning and losing. It’s about the brotherhood we built as NBA players and everybody in the NBA family. I feel so bad for Pop and his family. That’s just tough to hear about.”

At the conclusion of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, James was especially emotional and did his best to offer firm words of support for Popovich.

“I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. Such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news,” James said.

Other reactions to the news can be seen below and on the following pages. Our thoughts are with Gregg Popovich and the entire family.

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Erin Popovich. We send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Gregg Popovich, his family and the Spurs during this difficult time. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 19, 2018

Prayers and condolences go out to Gregg Popovich and his family!! — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 19, 2018

