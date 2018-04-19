Wakandan Princess Shuri Sons Dr. Bruce Banner In Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip

We’re only one week away from the debut of the feverishly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War and to build up some more buzz – as if necessary – a new clip for the upcoming movie proves what we already knew: Shuri is the smartest person in the MCU.

In the latest clip to Infinity War we find Shuri examining Vision’s vibranium constituted physical degree alongside Dr. Bruce Banner. After a quick scan and explanation to how his structure works, Shuri asks Dr. Banner “why didn’t you just reprogram the synapses to work collectively?”

Banner’s response? “Because we didn’t think of it?” Maybe because for the past few years the only thing you’ve thought about is smashing everything, doctor. Either way take a seat, son. Shuri’s got this from here on out and she’s going to make the world a better place.

Check out the clip below and prepare yourself for Infinity War on April 27 (April 26 if you’re a true Marvel fan and got them early screening tickets).