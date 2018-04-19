No Criminal Charges In Prince’s Death By Overdose

The world lost Prince Rogers Nelson way too soon. And unfortunately, there will be no criminal charges in the iconic musician’s 2016 death by overdose.

Today (April 19), Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said Prince had taken counterfeit Vicodin and likely had no idea it had been laced with fentanyl. Reportedly, the authorities were unable to find exactly who supplied the bootleg pills.

“The bottom line is we simply do not have sufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime in relation to Prince’s death,” Metz said, per the New York Times.

As previously reported, toxicology reports found that Prince had an “exceedingly high” amount of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Although Prince’s doctor, Michael Schulenberg, paid a settlement for prescribing opiates for Prince in someone else’s name, the drugs he administered did not lead to the singer’s death.

Rest in power Prince.

