Kanye West Plays New Album For Charlamagne Tha God [VIDEO]

Charlamagne continues to level up. He got a VIP invitation to hear Kanye West’s upcoming album.

The Breakfast Club co-host was spotted on the west coast with Yeezy. According to TMZ got an exclusive preview of the upcoming but yet to be announced album.

A reporter caught ‘Ye leaving his office telling a reporter CThaGod “heard some sh*t”. Both seemed to be in good spirits but did not comment any further while enjoying the Calabasas vibes. Charlamagne posted a photo of the two on his Instagram account.

. A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on Apr 18, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT

Upon returning to New York City the Black Privilege author detailed his meeting with Yeezus during today’s show. “I heard some music, but we weren’t really building about music. We was just building about life. We grown with kids and wives. We was talking about therapy. Just grown man stuff. You may or may not hear the conversation,” he explained.

For the last couple of months Kanye has been tucked away in the Midwest working on his eighth studio album. The likes of Nas and Kid Cudi have also been spotted visiting the Wyoming town.

—

Photo: WENN.com