Nicki Minaj To Perfom At Saturday Night Live In May

Nicki and Tina Fey collab for the season finale of SNL.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 1 hour ago
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

It looks we can definitely expect a new album from Nicki Minaj in the near future. She has just been scheduled as a performer on one of NBC’s premier shows.

Onika will be the musical talent for the May 12 episode of Saturday Night Live; alumni Tina Fey is set to host. This is the third time the self-proclaimed queen of Rap will hit the SNL stage.

The announcement comes right on the heels her two singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” which were released last week. The two tracks debuted on 93 and 82 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Even though she has yet to confirm a new project is coming, all signs point to her fifth studio effort. For the majority of late 2017, Minaj went unseen and unheard keeping a  very low profile on social media.

