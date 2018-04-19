Home > News

Kanye West Announces New Album and Project With Kid Cudi, New Pusha T In May—Hip-Hop Twitter Is Lit

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Kid Cudi and Kanye West The last Levi’s Fader Fort held at SXSW Austin, Texas – 21.03.09 Featuring: Kid Cudi and Kanye West When: 21 Mar 2009 Credit: WENN.com

This makes all those philosophical tweets worth it. Today (April 19) via Twitter, Kanye West announced the release dates of albums from himself, Pusha T and a joint project with Kid Cudi. 

Yeezy’s album is apparently just seven songs, for now, and will be out June 1.

Then Yeezy announced that just a week later him and Cudi are dropping a joint album called Kids See Ghost. Besides being the name of the album, that’s the name of their group.

Also, Teyana Taylor is dropping an album on June 22.

And last but not least (as far tweet chronology not dates), G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T will be blessing the massed with a new album on May 25.

Needless to say, rap Twitter is beside itself. Charlamagne Tha God got a listen to the album, but he isn’t giving up much intel.

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West

