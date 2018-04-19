Kanye West Announces New Album and Project With Kid Cudi, New Pusha T In May—Hip-Hop Twitter Is Lit

This makes all those philosophical tweets worth it. Today (April 19) via Twitter, Kanye West announced the release dates of albums from himself, Pusha T and a joint project with Kid Cudi.

Yeezy’s album is apparently just seven songs, for now, and will be out June 1.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Then Yeezy announced that just a week later him and Cudi are dropping a joint album called Kids See Ghost. Besides being the name of the album, that’s the name of their group.

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Also, Teyana Taylor is dropping an album on June 22.

And last but not least (as far tweet chronology not dates), G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T will be blessing the massed with a new album on May 25.

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Needless to say, rap Twitter is beside itself. Charlamagne Tha God got a listen to the album, but he isn’t giving up much intel.

Ok Kanye is running off too many release dates so now I don't believe any of those albums are dropping. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) April 19, 2018

Kanye, Cole, Drake, Cudi, A$AP Rocky, The Internet, BROCKHAMPTON, Anderson Paak dropping albums this summer pic.twitter.com/pchXSlOtfI — sleeping on gems (@sleepingongems) April 19, 2018

Kanye album in June.

Kanye + Kid Cudi album in June.

Drake album in June.

NBA Finals in June. Me: pic.twitter.com/oORY3GROjL — Cycle (@bycycle) April 19, 2018

KANYE WEST.

KID CUDI.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS. ALBUM JUNE 8TH. pic.twitter.com/CdmO3O8uUn — bhad boys (@badmemes69) April 19, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

