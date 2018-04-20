Knicks Gaming & Turtle Beach Announce NBA 2K League Partnership

The stage is set for the first ever NBA 2K League. The participating teams have drafted their players and now it’s time to equip them with best tools to ensure victory.

Knicks Gaming announced they will be teaming up with the leading worldwide brand in gaming audio brand Turtle Beach. The new partnership will make them the official gaming peripherals supplier of Knicks Gaming for the upcoming NBA 2K League season. The deal will ensure Knicks Gaming players will use Turtle Beach’s flagship Elite Pro gaming headsets while at the Knicks practice facility and during streaming sessions.

The two companies will also come together to produce original content that will document the challenging aspects of the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League.

Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation on the new partnership:

“We’re thrilled to be an integral part of the Knicks Gaming organization during the founding year of the NBA 2K League. Our headsets deliver a distinct competitive advantage through pinpoint accurate audio and clear team chat. Having the Knicks Gaming players using Turtle Beach audio equipment to train with and then dominate in their games will be a joy to watch.”

Kristin Bernert, general manager, Knicks Gaming also added:

“Turtle Beach gaming peripherals are unmatched in their ability to provide a clear advantage for our players, which makes Turtle Beach the perfect partner for Knicks Gaming,”

It’s been a while since the New York Knicks have been relevant in the NBA, but with the help of Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry whom they selected 9th overall in the inaugural draft and Turtle Beach products maybe they can bring the 2K League chip to NYC. The 2K League tips off May 1-5 with a tournament and will run through August 2018.

Photo: Knicks Gaming/ Turtle Beach