Be Safe Out Here: Atlanta FX Twitter Unpacks Paper Boi’s Struggle With Fame

Robbin’ Season has been a roller coaster ride. We never know where Donald Glover is going take us in these episodes and these last three weeks have been a great example of that. We went to a dark place with Darius and Teddy Perkins, Van hilariously trying to acquire a selfie with Drake and last night Paper Boi’s uneasiness with his newfound fame.

Me, a fool: Oh boy I can't wait for Atlanta to make me laugh and forget about me worries#AtlantaFX these past few episodes: pic.twitter.com/AkXtS3AkCW — that art kid (@MrPointdexter) April 20, 2018

Love how this show can go from comedy to straight up horror in the drop of a hat #AtlantaFX — Gary (@unneededsequel) April 20, 2018

In the episode titled “Woods” we once again follow Al but this time it’s not his time that won’t be hilariously wasted like his last adventure with his barber Bibby.

I never thought Paper Boi would have a worse day than that barbershop episode. #AtlantaFX — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) April 20, 2018

The episode opens up with Al knocked out on his couch, his slumber is interrupted by an apparition of his mother tidying up. She tells Paper Boi to wake up before she disappears says “You know good and well that I did not raise a son this lazy,”. Al is brought back to reality by his phone ringing, it’s his manager Earn checking on him, Al quickly ignores and we officially get into Paper Boi’s interesting adventure.

Omg just realized paperboi's mother passed, so it was a dream of her telling him to get up. The actor Bryan Tyree Henry recently lost his mom and that's who the dedication was made to. And im processing all of the symbols of depression in this ep. Im in tears. #Atlantafx — KB, BΔK (@KazzleDazz) April 20, 2018

Al claimed he didn’t have anything on his agenda for the day but a conversation with his homie Darius reveals that Paper Boi has a date. Darius is in the middle of cooking pasta he claims he learned how to make in his dreams, he is shocked to learn to that his boy is going on a date and says he thought “allergic to girlfriends.” There still seems to be some sort of friction between the two friends but Al shrugs it off and heads on his date. Darius, on the other hand, is serious about this pasta, he’s so serious about he puts his foot in it…literally.

Did Darius really put his foot in that pasta! 😂😂😩 #AtlantaFX — Sweet DaaAaAAaAddy (@VonteTweets_) April 20, 2018

darius put his foot in the pot with what appeared to be the ring part of a ring pop on his finger. bruh. #atlantafx — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) April 20, 2018

Gotta love Darius.

Now onto Paper Boi’s date with Ciara. Keeping with the times, she is a former stripper turned IG model who claims to be Instagram famous. You can’t really tell that from her truck though, the damn windows were filthy.

That car window dirty as hell. #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/KIvy8ounaI — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 20, 2018

Well anyway, the two spend the day together and the first stop on their date is shoe shopping. It’s here where Ciara’s chastising of Paper Boi’s take on fame begins and how he handles it. Ciara is not here for Paper Boi keeping it real and she’s definitely not feeling the job Earn is doing as his manager and constantly takes shots at him.

And here goes the start of the end of Earn’s “Manager” position #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/HPKk861w6i — Josh (@ThaNumberJ) April 20, 2018

From shoe shopping, they end up at the nail salon for some pampering and this is where she makes her pitch to Paper Boi. Ciara spits game on branding and dropped a gem that everyone loved when said “I’m Instagram famous, boo,” she says. “I can’t be selling my wigs and out here looking janky. I’ve gotta compete with white girls with lip fillers and butt injections, selling lip gloss and spray tans. Everybody wanna be a black girl, but the black girls ain’t making no money from it.”

“Everybody wanna be a black girl but the black girls ain’t making no money from it.” PREACH #atlantafx pic.twitter.com/pSzazitnAT — KDub (@nikkismallz_) April 20, 2018

"everybody wanna be a black girl and everybody making money but the black girls." #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/iyCoGhjLs0 — AZUL ARE U W/ ME? (@glamhergirl) April 20, 2018

No lies detected in Ciara’s statement there. She crossed a line with Al when she tried to put him on the gram by taking a picture and suggested they should “date” aka “co-brand”.

Paper Boi was like #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/xZB4E6eLkq — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 20, 2018

Paper Boi warned he wasn’t here for the fake sh*t and ended the date and storms out. Ciara reminded him that she drove but he’s so over it he lets her know he’s willing to walk home.

Where you going ??? I'm leaving 😡 I drove 🤷🏽 🚶🏾 I can walk HOE ! ! !#AtlantaFx Paper Boi 🤣☠⚰ pic.twitter.com/Ey1V4qe6xU — Joli Monsutā (@JoliMonsuta) April 20, 2018

Now, this is where the episode takes a dark turn. While on his journey back home, we are once again presented that feeling where it feels like we might lose a character. Paper Boi encounters three black teens on his walk home and they immediately recognize him. When they realize that he has no car and is alone, one of the teens pulls out a gun and they assault Al.

Their faces when they found out Paper Boi don’t have a car. #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/TycO58RexI — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 20, 2018

They steal his chain and watch but Paper Boi is able to headbutt one of the robbers knocking him down. It’s a very intense moment.

Watching this scene with Paper Boi right now got me like #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/9Qlx5fX1Re — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 20, 2018

The gun-wielding robber gets back up and starts counting and something weird happens when a test screen just pops up during the intense scene.

Wait did everybody TV just blank out & show the colorful screen or that was just mine.. what did FX block out🤔 #AtlantaFX — TheeAntiSocialite🌹 (@NiceLookChrissy) April 20, 2018

Did anybody else see that no signal thing? Was it just my tv? Was that apart of the show? #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/kj0g8zIslU — coraline jones (@kaitlinwashere7) April 20, 2018

A beaten Paper Boi escapes into the woods and it’s here he is in for another fight, this time with himself.

During his very spooky journey, he encounters an old man. But was this Paper Boi’s mind playing tricks on him? Twitter had interesting theories when it came to Al’s hobo follower who at one point holds him at knifepoint.

There is so much to unpack this episode. My guess is that the old man is making a metaphor to Paper Boi’s environment. Get out, or this place will kill you. Another metaphor for people in the music industry that come from humble beginnings. Stay or leave. A choice. #AtlantaFX — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) April 20, 2018

That old man in the woods was Paper Boi's conscious #Atlantafx — Vanessa (@Vanesssaa_x3) April 20, 2018

Hol up, Maybe this is all a dream, maybe Paper boi never left his couch? #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/qTEj6Wq4fA — Gregory J-B (@mistergjb) April 20, 2018

He eventually makes it out the woods and end up a gas station and goes inside the store to decompress.

It’s here Paper Boi finally comes to terms with his fame when a fan spots and says the famous “hey you’re Paper Boi” line. Al invites the white teen over and poses in a photo with him willingly even though he’s in bad shape. It’s at this exact moment he finally realizes he’s no longer Al, he is Paper Boi.

Robbin’ Season is no damn joke 😩#AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/meSHembom9 — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 20, 2018

Paper boi has dirt on his hoodie and blood in teeth…yet a “fan” wants to take a picture?? Not ask if he’s okay..or nothing?? This episode so deep y’all I can’t 😫 #AtlantaFx — Nathalie Watson (@nwatson_93) April 20, 2018

This was definitely one of the shows most deep episodes yet, salute Brian Tyree Henry for acting his ass off. Twitter had a lot to unpack about last night’s episode, hit the flip to see all of the takes that immediately followed and during the episode.

—

Photo: FX

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »