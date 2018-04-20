Struggle Bird In Training Bhad Bhabie Stands By Putting Cardi B Over Nicki Minaj

Danielle Bregoli, also known as struggle rapper Bhad Bhabie, got on the bad side of Nicki Minaj fans after she was recently named to the Billboard Music Awards nomination list alongside the Queens veteran. With fellow Top Female Rap Artist nominee also in the running for the award, the 15-year-old saw fit to tell TMZ that she thinks Cardi B is better than Nicki Minaj and stood by her comments in an Instagram story.

“All I said was I like Cardi more. I’m allowed to say that I like someone more than another person. There’s no problem with that at all,” Bregoli said, clarifying her comments in where she said Cardi B “actually says stuff” while Nicki Minaj is all “attitude.”

It goes without saying that the Internet has not been kind to the young rapper who essentially got famous for acting a plum fool on national television. We’ve got her words via DJ Akademiks’ IG page, and other thoughts from Twitter below and on the following pages.

no offense but I highkey hate living in a time where Bhad Bhabie, a little pre-teen girl who became famous by acting a fool on national TV, is taken serious as a female MC rapper and being nominated in major award shows. I hate today’s shallow music industry — 🍬 (@britneyvibes) April 18, 2018

Bhad Bhabie saying Cardi is going to win that Billboard award because she “actually says stuff” and that Nicki “just has an attitude”…reminds me of this video. Cardi makes hip-hop music palatable for white people, music they don’t want to hear from black artists. pic.twitter.com/GjQFREapBr — shawn ☝🏽 (@saytruuuth) April 18, 2018

Bhad bhabie just proves the only people who dislike Nicki are those lacking in brain cells, don't understand hip hop or rap, and have no business having a musical opinion in the first place. Atlantic just give it a rest. — Carter (@RidewithCarter) April 18, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »