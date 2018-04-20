Kanye West Unveils Unreleased YEEZY Sneakers [PHOTOS]

Kanye West’s return to Twitter has proven to be worth the wait. The rapper recently shared photos of multiple sneaker releases that will be hitting stores this year.

Yesterday ‘Ye blessed social media with a sneak peek at some upcoming YEEZY Boosts that are on the way. First, he shared a photo of a showroom with 20-plus pairs of 350’s in rainbow fashion.

Pull up in this bitch like pic.twitter.com/0dgj9f5arg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Then he shared two new colorways for the 500’s AKA “Desert Rats”.

Lastly, he gave us a very early look at the YEEZY 451 prototype which features a unique white Spiderman webbed like outer sole that extends up to the upper panel of the shoe.

Yeezy 451 early prototype pic.twitter.com/ojm0blPyyv — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Yeezus later also posted some other concepts including a track pant ladies boot and slides.

track pant boots 🤷‍♂️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/oXl71gn3L9 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

