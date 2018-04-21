Tears of Joy: God of War PS4 Director Cory Barlog Gets Emotional While Reading Critics Reviews

God of War PS4 director, Cory Barlog definitely had his Chris Gardner moment like in the biopic Pursuit of Happyness. When you pour your heart and soul into something and see it’s being well received amongst your peers, of course, you’re going to be a bit emotional.

This was the case for Barlog when it comes to his game God of War which was released to the world today. The reimagined version of the highly popular PlayStation exclusive is 5 years in the making. Barlog and the rest of the Sony Santa Monica team pushed hard to make this game possible. Upon the game’s release, Barlog recorded a video of himself going over the overwhelmingly positive reviews of the game and couldn’t hold back the tears.

He initially didn’t want to record the video but decided on doing so because he thought about what his son is”going through right now.” He wanted to stress to his son that it’s okay to show emotion to the world and you can be sad. He speaks to his son directly in the video telling “It is OK to cry. There is nothing to hide. I thought I would try to set a good example and show him that papa can cry in front of the world,”.

That’s real.

Even though he states in the video that the reviews don’t matter but it’s safe to assume they kinda do, he stated in the video: “[The review scores] shouldn’t matter, but I’m just so f**king proud, I’m just so lucky to work with the people that I work with. I’m glad I didn’t f**k it up.”

Well, Cory go ahead and shed those tears of joy they are well deserved.

The game already has critics saying God of War is already a leading contender for Game of The Year. We too can’t wait to lock ourselves in the crib and get lost in Kratos’ new adventure. Watch the emotional video in full below.

—

Photo: Getty