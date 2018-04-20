Joe Budden Unleashes Trailer For New ‘Pull Up’ Series [VIDEO]

Joe Budden was seen by many as the lifeblood of Complex’s Everyday Struggle series, but his departure from the entity is clearly giving way to new avenues of success. The semi-retired rapper and media personality unleashed what appears to be a new series called Pull Up and thus far looks to be classic Joe Budden talking trending topics and whatever else is the order of the day.

The 59-second trailer has the depiction of “Brunch with a few good men” and features Charlamagne Tha God, Casanova, Wayno and Maino dishing on recent topics, including Tekashi 69 and 50 Cent’s connection. The trailer showcases some production value not unlike Budden’s former show with the ticker tape running down the roundtable’s discussion points.

Pull Up makes debut this Saturday (4/21) at 11AM ET via Budden’s YouTube channel.

Photo: Getty