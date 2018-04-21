Pied Piper of R&Pee R. Kelly Loses Lawyer & Publicist After Recent Allegations

R. Kelly is at a legal crossroads as recent allegations of operating a sex cult and passing on an STD to a Dallas woman have recently surfaced, adding to already mounting troubles for the R&B singer. It has come forth that Kelly’s lawyer, an assistant, and his publicist all quit amid the chatter of the claims.

Pitchfork exclusively reports:

Several members of R. Kelly’s inner circle have cut ties with the singer, it was revealed today. His spokesperson, Trevian Kutti, confirmed to Pitchfork that she no longer works with Kelly as of April 16. Additionally, BBC3 reports reports that both Kelly’s entertainment attorney, Linda Mensch, and his assistant, Diana Copeland, are no longer working with him. (Mensch also confirmed her resignation to Pitchfork.)

As Pitchfork notes, the BBC3 documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes, revealed that the singer’s long-rumored actions with young girls and women went further than most thought.

It goes without saying that the struggle is real for R. Kelly right now.

