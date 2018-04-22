Smokepurpp Fans Chant “F*ck J. Cole” During Show

J. Cole‘s KOD album was released last Friday and the fanfare around the record has been pouring in since it was unveiled to the masses. On the closing track, “1985,” it was rumored by some to be a track taking shots at rising young rappers Smokepurpp and Lil Pump, and at a recent Smokepurpp show, fans chanted “F*ck J. Cole” in unison.

The moment went down this past Friday (April 20) at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theater. It wasn’t readily understood why the crowd broke into the chant, or if Smokepurpp helped lead it.

Although Cole never mentions anyone’s name in the song, some are assuming the lines were aimed at the two Florida rappers. There seems to be some history between Smokepurpp and Cole, and Lil Pump released the “F*ck J. Cole” diss track last year.

“I heard one of em’ diss me, I’m surprised I ain’t trippin’, listen good to my reply/Come here lil’ man, let me talk with ya/See if I can paint for you the larger picture,” J. Cole said in “1985” which some say was aimed at Lil Pump.

The other lines read, “I must say, by your songs I’m unimpressed/But I love to see a Black man get paid/And plus, you having fun and I respect that” which some argue are aimed directly at Smokepurpp. Lil Pump felt away about “1985” obviously and responded in a video tweeted by Worldstar Hip Hop.

