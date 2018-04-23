Russ Caught Heat After Interview Calling Modern Producers Wack Resurfaces

Russ, who we’ve featured here as part of our Certified Fresh rollout in the past, is in hot water after an older interview video clip resurfaced. Sitting with VladTV in an interview that the rapper and producer claims was from 2016 but posted last year, Russ said that current Hip-Hop producers are “wack” and he’s been catching flack for it since it came back up.

“If a producer sends me a pack of 20 beats and they’re all wack and sound the same, I’m just fucked. I just have to pick the best of the worst. It’s not the rapper’s fault,” Russ said in the interview which got everyone’s attention. He added, “The people responsible for making the music are the ones to blame.”

Producers and Twitter fans alike fired back on the social media network, including Metro Boomin’ and Cardo among others. We’ve collected Russ’ tweets and the response to it all below and on the following pages.

Lemme address this 2016 interview since y’all gettin emotional…I was referring to the monotony in production…95% of the beats in rap sound the same and 95% of rappers do the same shit over them as every other rapper…If that doesn’t apply to you then I wasn’t talkin bout u — Russ (@russdiemon) April 22, 2018

I didn’t “diss the producer community”. Just the wack ones 😂😂 you used to be able to tell who’s beat was who’s. Everyone had a real unique style and sound. All the shit be sounding the same now and that’s a fact. If the shoe fits, that’s on you. — Russ (@russdiemon) April 22, 2018

Shoutout the 🔥 producers tho. Lotta dope ones. — Russ (@russdiemon) April 22, 2018

I just think the landscape of the canvas of rap sounds the same across the board for the most part 🤷🏽‍♂️ boo hoo lol — Russ (@russdiemon) April 22, 2018

and by whack I mean whack in spirit.. haven’t heard any music to come to that conclusion. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 22, 2018

Russ blaming PRODUCERS rather than the actual INDUSTRY for the state of mainstream Rap is weaker than atrophied baby arms. Try again. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) April 22, 2018

