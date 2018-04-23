Home > News

Don’t Wake Me I’m Stealing: Christopher Williams Skipped Court Date For Headphone Theft

The 90's R&B star was nabbed for stealing a pair of headphones from a Kohl's store in Georgia last last year.

Written By Lance Strong

Christopher Williams, a popular 90’s R&B star, found himself hopping in the struggle mobile last fall after he was caught trying to lift a pair of headphones out of a Georgia department store. Williams skipped his court date for the petty theft, and a bench warrant is now out for his arrest.

Law enforcement sources tell us Chris failed to appear in court last week in connection with his petty theft case … and a judge just issued a bench warrant. There won’t be a manhunt or anything, but if he comes across police and they run his name … he’ll be cuffed and hauled off to jail.

We broke the story … Chris was allegedly caught red-handed trying to walk out of a Kohl’s in Georgia last October with a pair of pricey headphones — and when he was stopped by security … he told them he forgot he’d bagged the item. Cops were called and he was arrested.

The value of the headphones was said to be just $100. Don’t think that’s worth risking freedom, is it?

