Netflix, Amazon and Hollywood Form Like Voltron To Take Down Popular Streaming Service

A popular streaming service has Hollywood, Netflix, and Amazon breathing down its neck. Set TV, a subscription service is in hot water after being hit with a lawsuit accusing it of massive copyright infringement.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) a group which consists of big name studios such as 20th Century Fox, Disney, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures and Warner Bros are also named in the suit. They allege Set TV “relies on third-party sources that illicitly reproduce copyrighted works and then provide streams of popular content such as movies still exclusively in theaters and television shows.”

TV or movie studios suing over intellectual properties being illegally used is nothing new but it is definitely eye-opening to see them form like Voltron to take down one service. One reason in particular for such action is because of how professional the service looks making it seem as if it’s a legitimate service.

The lawsuit claims “For the customers who use Setvnow, the service provides hallmarks of using authorized streaming services – a user-friendly interface and reliable access to popular content – but with a notable exception: the customers only pay money to Defendants, not to Plaintiffs and other content creators upon whose copyrighted works Defendants’ business depends,”.

The service is very convenient which could also be the reason for the lawsuit. For only $20 subscribers get 500+ channels. Compared to Sling TV’s $20 package that only gives its customers a meager 30+ channels. Its amazing offer of 500+ channels could also hurt the company in the form of fines.They are looking at $150,000 fine for each property that infringes on copyrights and that can be quite hefty when totaled together.

In a statement to TechRadar, Ace spoke on their pending lawsuit :

“‘Setvnow’ and other piracy software applications undermine the legal market for films and television shows, causing harm to a vibrant creative economy that supports millions of workers around the world.

“ACE is dedicated to protecting creators and reducing online piracy through dedicated actions against illegal enterprises like ‘Setvnow.’”

Hope the folks at Set TV got some good lawyers on their side. This case against them sounds very serious.

—

Getty