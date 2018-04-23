Eminem Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety On Social Media

It been a decade since Eminem has partaken in his former vices. The MC celebrated being clean with a toast to life on his Twitter account.

On April 21 the Detroit native posted a photo of himself holding his sobriety coin that makes his 10 year run of being clean. “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.”

Celebrated my 10 years yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xmm9MOIEam — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2018

For years Marshall had issues with prescription medicine abuse which included popping pills like Vicodin, Valium, and Ambiem. In 2007, he almost died from a methadone overdose in which he detailed in “Arose.”

He was met with a booming response from his fans who not only congratulated him but also encouraged the rapper to continue to stand tall on his promise to healthy living.

His long-time friend and partner in rhyme Royce da 5’9 also sent him support saying “Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor Eminem… Keep fighting the good fight homie … I love you for life.”

Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor @Eminem … Keep fighting the good fight homie … I love you for life 🙏🏿 — ROYCE (@Royceda59) April 21, 2018

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: WENN.com