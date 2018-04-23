Eminem Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety On Social Media

It been a decade since Eminem has partaken in his former vices. The MC celebrated being clean with a toast to life on his Twitter account.
On April 21 the Detroit native posted a photo of himself holding his sobriety coin that makes his 10 year run of being clean. “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.”
For years Marshall had issues with prescription medicine abuse which included popping pills like Vicodin, Valium, and Ambiem. In 2007, he almost died from a methadone overdose in which he detailed in “Arose.”
He was met with a booming response from his fans who not only congratulated him but also encouraged the rapper to continue to stand tall on his promise to healthy living.
His long-time friend and partner in rhyme Royce da 5’9 also sent him support saying “Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor Eminem… Keep fighting the good fight homie … I love you for life.”
—
Photo: WENN.com