B.o.B “Cuello,” Janelle Monae “I Like That” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.18

B.o.B still believes the earth is flat but he does have an appreciation for round things.

For his clip to “Cuello” B.o.B enlists the help of some curvy women whose physical degrees consist of two spheres that clap, twerk, bounce and just do all kinds of things that defy gravity. You’d think a flat-earther would prefer flat booties, but that’s just not the case.

Janelle Monae meanwhile seems to enjoy her own company as she clones herself to fill an empty movie theater with her sensual visuals to “I Like That.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Slim Thug, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

B.O.B – “CUELLO”

JANELLE MONAE – “I LIKE THAT”

SLIM THUG – “CALI”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – 27”

RICH THE KID – “DEAD FRIENDS”

CHARLIE PUTH FT. KEHLANI – “DONE FOR ME”

KAMAIYAH – “THE WAVE”

TK KRAVITZ FT. JACQUEES – “OCEAN”

—

Photo: Getty