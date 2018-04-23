9 Dead, 16 Injured After Delivery Van Plows Into Toronto Walkway

An incident that took place in Toronto this afternoon has left nine people dead and 16 others injured. A white delivery van plowed into a busy walkway, and while chatter suggests the incident may have been deliberate, police have kept those details largely under wraps after detaining the driver of the vehicle.

CBC reports:

Nine people are dead and 16 others are injured after a van struck a number of pedestrians Monday in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of North York in Toronto.

One suspect is in custody.

Toronto police Deputy Chief Peter Yuen told reporters police have mobilized all available resources and that officers expect to be at the scene for a number of days to come.

“This is going to be a long investigation,” Yuen said. There were numerous witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area, he said.

The incident happened around 1:30 PM EST and a van from Ryder was responsible for the carnage. Witnesses spoke with CBC and other outlets near the intersection of where the moment took place, describing the destruction and scale of what took place and mentioning the bodies that lay in plain sight.

As this story develops, we will update.

—

Photo: Getty