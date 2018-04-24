Suge Knight Murder Trial Date Is Set For September

The long-awaited murder trial of Marion “Suge” Knight has been beset with delays but that all changed earlier Monday with the announcement of a trial date. The former Death Row Records mogul will face the court this coming September, which comes some three years after Knight’s legal woes mounted to the current levels.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The Death Row Records co-founder is accused of intentionally ramming his red Ford F-150 pickup into two men in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers at Central and East Rosecrans avenues following an argument on the set of the movie “Straight Outta Compton” in January 2015.

Footage from the burger joint’s security camera shows Knight’s truck barreling into Terry Carter, 55, who died, and Cle “Bone” Sloan, who survived. The former rap impresario — who fled the scene but eventually turned himself in — has pleaded not guilty, arguing that he acted in self-defense.

The 53-year-old is also accused in separate cases of robbery and threatening “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray.

The outlet adds that Suge Knight’s legal team had shifted along with members of the said team having troubles with the law themselves. This new date comes after trial dates were canceled in January and this month, adding to the delay of the trial moving forward.

The trial takes place on September 24.

Photo: Getty