Lil Wayne Threatens Concertgoers With Gunplay Again [VIDEO]

Apparently, Lil Wayne fans didn’t get his previous memo. At a recent concert, Weezy told a crowd that his people plan to shoot if they didn’t put some respeck on his name.

During his recent performance at the Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, California things were being thrown at the stage and President Carter stuck to his guns, literally. “I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. They’ll just shoot” he calmly explained.

This is the second time the “Lollylop” rapper has threatened to respond with gunfire if stuff is hurled at him while performing. Earlier this year he briefed the crowd in a similar fashion at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney saying “Okay, so let me let you know, where I’m from. I think you all know that’s the States — we don’t throw shit on stage because all my n*gg*s got pistols and they don’t know who to shoot at.”

Thankfully, both shows went off without anyone getting hurt.

