Pennsylvania Golf Club Apologizes To Black Women Golfers After Calling Cops On Them

A group of Black women golfers attempted to enjoy a day at the course of the Pennsylvania golf club they belong to, only to be met with what they’re reporting as harassment and possible discrimination. However, the women were confronted by white golfers that said they were holding up the game progress, asking them to leave the course, and calling the police on them in what the golf club is owning as a mistake.

The York Daily Record reports:

No charges were filed against two women who say their group of African-American female golfers was discriminated against by Grandview Golf Club’s ownership and staff on Saturday.

“No result on our end, no action,” Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel said on Monday. “We were called there for an issue. The issue did not warrant any charges. All parties left, and we left as well.”

The two women, Sandra Thompson, 50 and Myneca Ojo, 56, were originally at the club, located at 2779 Carlisle Road, Dover Township, with three other friends, sisters Sandra Harrison, 59, and Carolyn Dow, 56; and Karen Crosby, 58.

The five are part of a larger group known as Sisters in the Fairway. The group has been around for at least a decade, and all of its members are experienced players who have golfed all over the county, they said.

According to an Associated Press story, the wife of Jordan Chronister, the club’s co-owner, called the women personally to offer an apology. Mr. Chronister, and his father, Stephen Chronister, were among the white men who reportedly approached the Sisters during their game and asked that they leave. The Sisters are demanding further steps be taken.

