Meek Mill’s Judge Refuses To Remove Herself From the Case

Meek Mill is free, and his fans, and Twitter, are celebrating. However, the same judge who has been a thorn to his freedom is refusing to remove herself from his case.

Yesterday (April 25), the Philly rapper was finally released from prison, without have to post bail, thanks to the intervention of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Judge Genece Brinkley maintains she has been giving and will continue to give Meek a fair shake, this according to her lawyer, A. Charles Peruto, Jr.

Peruto tells TMZ the judge does not feel the Supreme Court in any way repudiated her rulings when it ordered that Meek go free without bail, pending the next hearing in June.

The hearing will determine if the drug and weapons case should be thrown out because of the testimony of a crooked cop, and Peruto suggested Judge Brinkley will not necessarily side with the prosecutor and Meek’s lawyer, both of whom are asking the judge to toss the conviction.

Peruto says there were other cops who testified in the case, and if their credibility is intact the judge might not overturn the conviction.

Judge Brinkley’s lawyer says the judge bears no grudge against Meek and insists she’s been fair from the start.

Maybe it’s a pride thing, but Judge Brinkley refusing to step down only makes her look worse.

As for Meek, yesterday he attended the Sixers playoff game and he received an epic ovation. Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin reportedly personally escorted the rapper from prison to the arena, via a private jet, to be the guest of honor.

