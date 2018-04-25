Kanye West Fires Manager Scooter Braun, Friends Are Worried

What is going on with Kanye West? The Chicago rapper and controversial Tweeter has reportedly split from his other manager, Scooter Braun—the same guy who handles the career of Justin Bieber.

According to Page Six, Yeezy axed Braun so he could take more control of his career himself. Braun had been rolling with West the last couple of years whiles back in late March, Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic, who was co-managing the “Stronger” rapper, stepped away.

One look at Yeezy’s timeline, where he has been posting video clips of controversial Black conservatives, philosophical messages and release dates, should give you cause for concern.

A recent report from the Blast shows things may be getting dire.

Those closest to Kanye West believe his mental health may be in serious jeopardy and are pointing to an outburst during a recent studio session as a major red flag.

A source who was present for the studio rant tells us Kanye shouted to the entire room, including his team, that he didn’t need a bunch of people with “titles” around and that he would “do it all myself,” referring to the handling of his career and brand. He was adamant that all Yeezy business would be “handled in-house,” meaning by him only.

Kanye allegedly wrapped up his rant by announcing, “Yeezy is the new Apple.”

Many of Kanye’s top advisors were unsure how to handle the outburst, and one source tells us, “We are all worried about his current mental health.”

The man suffered a mental breakdown just a couple of years ago, so he is clearly showing out. But is he getting the proper type of attention, or care?

Also, if it comes out that Kris Jenner starts managing him, as was previously rumored, Twitter will flip its lid.

