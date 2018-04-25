Police Want To Question Tekashi69’s Manager For Barclays Center Shooting [VIDEO]

Tekashi69 and his team are now on the police’s radar more than ever. The authorities have reason to believe one of his guys was responsible for two separate shootings last week.

According to a report by TMZ NYPD is interested in speaking to the Brooklyn rapper’s manager Tr3yway for allegedly busting his gun at separate locations this weekend. One incident is in connection to rapper Casanova.

Apparently both crews clashed at the Barclays Center the night of Adrien Broner boxing match at the venue causing one of 69’s entourage members to let off a shot.

Earlier that day cops say the someone in the “Gummo” rapper’s SUV shot multiple times a vehicle following them. Footage of the both melees was capture and the law says Tr3yway is the likely suspect based on his appearance.

Video of the shootings below.

So far Tekashi69 has yet to formally comment on these events.

Via TMZ

Photo: Getty